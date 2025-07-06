Blaze Alexander News: Makes third straight start

Alexander started at second base and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Royals.

Alexander spelled Ketel Marte, who was given the day off, and made a third consecutive start. On Thursday, Alexander played second while Marte operated as the designated hitter, and he started at third base Friday while Eugenio Suarez was the DH. Alexander is in line to take that utility fill-in role that had belonged to Tim Tawa, who was sent down to Triple-A Reno on Saturday to clear a roster spot for Corbin Carroll's return from a wrist injury.