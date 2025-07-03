Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Bo Bichette headshot

Bo Bichette Injury: Absent from lineup again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 3, 2025

Bichette (knee) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.

Bichette tweaked his right knee when he stepped on a ball during batting practice prior to Monday's game versus the Yankees, and he will wind up being out of the lineup for all four games of the series. Ernie Clement will again handle shortstop, and Will Wagner will be to Clement's right at third base.

Bo Bichette
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now