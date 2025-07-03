Bo Bichette Injury: Absent from lineup again Thursday
Bichette (knee) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.
Bichette tweaked his right knee when he stepped on a ball during batting practice prior to Monday's game versus the Yankees, and he will wind up being out of the lineup for all four games of the series. Ernie Clement will again handle shortstop, and Will Wagner will be to Clement's right at third base.
