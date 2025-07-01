Bo Bichette Injury: Remains out Tuesday
Bichette (knee) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Yankees.
Bichette was a late scratch from the lineup ahead of Monday's 5-4 win after tweaking his right knee when he stepped on a baseball during batting practice. He'll miss a second straight start Tuesday and is considered day-to-day. Leo Jimenez will start at shortstop and bat ninth for the Blue Jays.
