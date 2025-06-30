Bo Bichette Injury: Scratched Monday with sore knee
Bichette was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Yankees due to right knee discomfort, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Bichette exited the field during the middle of his batting practice round Monday when his knee started barking. The Blue Jays should have clarity on his status after the game. Ernie Clement will slide over to shortstop to cover for Bichette.
