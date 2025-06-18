Bo Bichette News: Another homer, three hits in win
Bichette went 3-for-5 with a home run, three total RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 8-1 win over Arizona.
Bichette got the Blue Jays' offense started with a 418-foot blast off Eduardo Rodriguez to lead off the first inning, his first of three hits and three RBI on the night. The shortstop has homered in back-to-back games while going 5-for-10. Overall, Bichette is slashing .275/.317/.437 with 10 homers, 44 RBI, 36 runs scored and four stolen bases across 331 plate appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now