Bo Bichette News: Another homer, three hits in win

Bichette went 3-for-5 with a home run, three total RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 8-1 win over Arizona.

Bichette got the Blue Jays' offense started with a 418-foot blast off Eduardo Rodriguez to lead off the first inning, his first of three hits and three RBI on the night. The shortstop has homered in back-to-back games while going 5-for-10. Overall, Bichette is slashing .275/.317/.437 with 10 homers, 44 RBI, 36 runs scored and four stolen bases across 331 plate appearances this season.