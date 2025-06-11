Bo Bichette News: Crosses plate three times Tuesday

Bichette went 3-for-5 with three runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

The shortstop set the table effectively from the leadoff spot as the Blue Jays piled up 10 runs on the night. Bichette has been on a roll since late May, slashing .293/.328/.569 over his last 14 games with four homers, nine runs and 13 RBI to push his OPS on the season to .745 -- a huge rebound after he crashed to a .599 OPS in 2024.