Bo Bichette News: On base four times in loss

Bichette went 3-for-3 with a walk and a double in Wednesday's loss to the White Sox.

The shortstop did everything he could to generate some offense for the Blue Jays while batting second in the order, but three double plays by the ChiSox helped erase Bichette from the basepaths in a 2-1 loss. He's hit safely in six straight games, and over his last 17 contests Bichette is slashing .309/.347/.456 with four doubles, two homers, seven runs and eight RBI.