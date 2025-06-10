Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Bo Naylor headshot

Bo Naylor News: Homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 10, 2025 at 6:09am

Naylor went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Reds.

The home run was Naylor's ninth in 50 games. Naylor, who hit a home run for a second straight game, may be emerging from a slump. He's gone 5-for-7 with three RBI and four runs in those two contests. This mini eruption comes after a stretch in which the catcher had one hit over 26 at-bats.

Bo Naylor
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now