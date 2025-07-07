Bobby Witt News: Extends hit streak

Witt went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a sacrifice fly and an additional run scored during Monday's 9-3 win over the Pirates.

Witt has recorded at least one hit in 11 consecutive games, a stretch in which he's 19-for-46 (.416) with three homers and three stolen bases. The superstar shortstop has notched multiple hits in five of those contests and has now gone yard in back-to-back outings. In 399 plate appearances this season, Witt is slashing .296/.346/.503 with 13 home runs.