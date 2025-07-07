Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Bobby Witt headshot

Bobby Witt News: Extends hit streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 7, 2025

Witt went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a sacrifice fly and an additional run scored during Monday's 9-3 win over the Pirates.

Witt has recorded at least one hit in 11 consecutive games, a stretch in which he's 19-for-46 (.416) with three homers and three stolen bases. The superstar shortstop has notched multiple hits in five of those contests and has now gone yard in back-to-back outings. In 399 plate appearances this season, Witt is slashing .296/.346/.503 with 13 home runs.

Bobby Witt
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now