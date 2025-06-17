Bobby Witt News: Goes deep in multi-hit game
Witt went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.
Witt had just one hit in five games from June 10 through June 14, but he's tallied back-to-back multi-hit games following this brief slump. The All-Star shortstop is putting together a productive month so far, hitting .273 with three homers, three doubles, eight RBI and eight runs scored through 14 outings. Witt does have just one stolen base over 55 at-bats in June after stealing 11 bags in May, so he does have some room for improvement in this area.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now