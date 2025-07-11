Bobby Witt News: Hit streak reaches 14

Witt went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run during Friday's 8-3 loss to the Mets.

Witt is up to 14 straight games with a hit after notching a multi-hit performance Friday, the sixth time he's had multiple hits during his streak. The hot stretch has covered the entirety of July, so it makes sense that this has been Witt's best month from a hitting standpoint. The All-Star shortstop is slashing .400/.436/.629 this month with two doubles, two homers and seven RBI.