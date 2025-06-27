Bobby Witt News: Launches 11th home run

Witt went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run during Friday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Witt's two-run home run clinched the 25-year-old's first multi-RBI outing in 15 games. At just over the halfway point of the season, the young shortstop has pieced together another good campaign, slashing .277/.332/.483 and driving in 42 on the season which puts him on pace for 84 on the year. Those numbers aren't quite at the same level as last year though, when he put up a .977 OPS and 109 RBI.