Bobby Witt News: Logs steal in win

Witt went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.

Witt had gone 23 games without a successful steal, making just one attempt in that span. The rest of his numbers (.277 average, .778 OPS) during that stretch were fairly normal. He's seen a drop across the board from what he did in 2024, but Witt is still batting .286 with an .827 OPS, 11 home runs, 30 doubles, three triples, 45 RBI, 48 runs scored and 22 steals over 86 games this season.