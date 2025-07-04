Bobby Witt News: Stays hot with three hits
Witt went 3-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 9-3 win over the Diamondbacks.
Witt is on an eight-game hitting streak, going 15-for-35 (.429) in that span. The shortstop continues to deliver consistency at the plate -- he's been held hitless in consecutive games on just four occasions all season. He's at a .293/.346/.490 slash line with 11 home runs, 47 RBI, 53 runs scored and 24 stolen bases through 89 contests.
