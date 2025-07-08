Menu
Fantasy Baseball
Bowden Francis Injury: Ramping up activity

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 8, 2025

Francis (shoulder) threw his first side session Monday at the Blue Jays' complex in Dunedin, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Per manager John Schneider, the right-hander "is doing alright".

Francis landed on the IL in mid-June due to a shoulder impingement and received a cortisone shot, and he's only now beginning to ramp up the intensity of his throwing program. He could be ready to begin a rehab assignment after the All-Star break, but as yet there's no timeline for his activation.

Bowden Francis
Toronto Blue Jays
