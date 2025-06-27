Bowden Francis Injury: Resumes throwing program

Francis (shoulder) resumed playing catch from 60-to-90 feet Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Francis landed on the 15-day injured list June 17 due to a right shoulder impingement. He was shut down from throwing after receiving a cortisone shot, but he has been given the green light to play catch and will look to progress enough in his recovery to start tossing bullpen sessions. Francis went 2-8 across 14 starts with a 6.05 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 54:27 K:BB in 64 innings prior to landing on the IL.