Bowden Francis Injury: Temporarily shut down from throwing
Francis (shoulder) received a cortisone shot recently and will be shut down from throwing for "a few more days," Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Francis was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right shoulder impingement and has yet to resume throwing after receiving a cortisone shot. Without a timetable for return, Francis' recovery will likely stretch into July.
