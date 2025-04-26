Fantasy Baseball
Brad Lord headshot

Brad Lord News: Surrenders two-run homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Lord (0-3) took the loss in Saturday's game against the Mets, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out three over four innings. He did not issue a walk.

Lord gave up a two-run homer to Francisco Alvarez in the second inning, and the 25-year-old right-hander was unable to avoid the loss as the Nationals offense failed to generate any runs. It's the second game in a row that Lord has allowed two runs in four innings of work while taking the loss, and he has a 4.67 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB across 17.1 innings this season. Lord is slated to face the Phillies on the road next week.

Brad Lord
Washington Nationals
