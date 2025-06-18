Brady Basso Injury: Rehab stint stalls

Basso (shoulder) was pulled off his rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

A left shoulder strain has kept Basso on the injured list all season, though he seemed close to a return after making three rehab appearances in the minors. However, a setback in his recovery puts him at risk of spending even more time on the IL. He's set to be re-evaluated within the next several days, at which point a new timeline for his return may be established.