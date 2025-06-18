Menu
Brady Basso headshot

Brady Basso Injury: Set for re-evaluation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 18, 2025 at 6:01pm

Basso (shoulder) was pulled off his rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

A left shoulder strain has kept Basso on the injured list all season, though he seemed close to a return after making three rehab appearances in the minors. However, a setback in his recovery puts him at risk of spending even more time on the IL. He's set to be re-evaluated within the next several days, at which point a new timeline for his recovery may be established.

Brady Basso
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
