Brady House News: Nabs second steal

House went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Padres.

The 22-year-old rookie notched his first extra-base hit in the majors with his ninth-inning two-bagger. While House's power hasn't shown up yet for the Nationals, he's surprisingly stolen two bags in two attempts over eight MLB games after failing in his only attempt in 65 contests for Triple-A Rochester prior to his promotion. Through his first 35 plate appearances for the Nats, House is slashing .250/.286/.281.