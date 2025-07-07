Brady House News: On base four times in loss

House went 3-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox.

All three knocks were singles, but it was still an impressive performance from the rookie third baseman, who also avoided striking out for only the second time in his last 11 games. House is still looking for his first big-league homer, as well as some consistency at the plate -- through his first 18 contests and 78 plate appearances for the Nationals he's slashing .247/.282/.288 with three doubles, two steals, four runs, eight RBI and a 4:20 BB:K.