Brady House News: Racks up big-league firsts

House went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the Rockies.

In his second career MLB game, House banged out his first career hit with a single in the sixth then drove in his first run with another knock in the ninth. The 22-year-old has reached base four times in his first nine trips to the plate for the Nationals, and while he has yet to show any power, he did homer 13 times in 65 games for Triple-A Rochester prior to his promotion.