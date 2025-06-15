Brady House News: Set to join big club

The Nationals are expected to call up House from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Monday's series opener versus the Rockies, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

House has been on a heater at Triple-A, batting .365 with three home runs over 12 games in June. The 22-year-old is widely viewed as one of Washington's top hitting prospects, and on the season, he owns a .304/.353/.519 slash line with 13 home runs in 65 contests with Rochester. Jose Tena was sent down to Triple-A after the Nationals' 3-1 loss to Miami on Sunday, clearing the way for House to begin his time in the big leagues as the team's primary option at third base. House may need to get off to a good start with Washington to hold off Amed Rosario and Paul DeJong (orbital) for playing time at the hot corner over the balance of the season.