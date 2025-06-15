Brady House News: Set to join major-league roster

House is expected to be called up from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Monday's series opener versus the Rockies, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

House has been on a heater at Triple-A, batting .354 with three home runs, eight RBI and five runs scored over 12 games in June. The infielder is considered to be Washington's top hitting prospect and on the year, he owns a .304/.353/.519 slash line with 13 home runs over 65 contests with Rochester. Jose Tena was sent down to Triple-A Rochester after the Nationals' 3-1 loss to Miami on Sunday, clearing up playing time for House at third base with the major-league club, if that's the direction the team wants to go with the 22-year-old.