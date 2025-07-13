Brady Singer News: Fans nine in no-decision

Singer did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk over 6.1 innings against the Rockies. He struck out nine.

Singer worked around plenty of traffic Saturday but limited the damage to three runs before exiting with two outs remaining in the top of the seventh inning. The right-hander has been serviceable, though unspectacular, in his first season with the Reds, carrying a 4.32 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 100 innings in 19 starts.