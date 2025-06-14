Brady Singer News: Stingy in seventh win

Singer (7-4) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over six innings in an 11-1 rout of the Tigers. He struck out four.

The right-hander delivered his fifth quality start of the season on 96 pitches (56 strikes), and a six-run fifth inning by Cincinnati gave Singer all the run support he wound need. He's given up three runs or fewer in six straight outings, posting a 3.55 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 21:17 K:BB over 33 innings during that stretch. Singer will look to build on this performance in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in St. Louis.