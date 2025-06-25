Menu
Brady Singer headshot

Brady Singer News: Strikes out nine in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Singer (7-6) took the loss against the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks with nine strikeouts over five innings.

Singer allowed runs in three separate innings but managed a season-high nine strikeouts in a losing effort. It was the first time in eight starts that the 28-year-old surrendered more than three earned runs, though he's issued at least three walks in six of those outings. He'll carry a 4.31 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 76:36 K:BB across 85.2 innings into a road matchup with the Red Sox next week.

Brady Singer
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
