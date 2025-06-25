Brady Singer News: Strikes out nine in loss

Singer (7-6) took the loss against the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks with nine strikeouts over five innings.

Singer allowed runs in three separate innings but managed a season-high nine strikeouts in a losing effort. It was the first time in eight starts that the 28-year-old surrendered more than three earned runs, though he's issued at least three walks in six of those outings. He'll carry a 4.31 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 76:36 K:BB across 85.2 innings into a road matchup with the Red Sox next week.