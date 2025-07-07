Brady Singer News: Yields two runs in losing effort

Singer (7-7) took the loss Monday against Miami, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out three.

After fanning 20 in 14 innings over his three previous starts, Singer struggled to keep the Marlins lineup off balance, generating a paltry six whiffs out of his 96 total pitches. The Cincinnati right-hander coughed up both runs in the fifth inning -- the first on an Agustin Ramirez double and the second on a Liam Hicks single. Singer has pitched to a 4.32 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 83:39 K:BB across 93.2 frames in his first season with the Reds. He is currently slated to make his next start against the Rockies at home this weekend.