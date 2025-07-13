Brandon Compton News: Snagged by Marlins

The Marlins have selected Compton with the 46th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A left-handed slugger from Arizona State, Compton had a huge year in 2024 and was just OK in 2025, but he helped himself with a very impressive showing at the MLB Draft Combine. Compton had a max exit velocity of 116.9 mph and an average batting practice exit velocity of 110.1 mph, easily leading combine participants in both metrics. A former-two way player, Compton had Tommy John surgery after high school and redshirted his first year at ASU. Strangely, Compton was better with a wood bat in the Cape Cod League in 2024 (.903 OPS, 26:21 K:BB) than he was this spring (.865 OPS, 55:40 K:BB), but his showing on the Cape is undeniably a favorable datapoint. Compton is a bat-first player who might end up a bat-only player, as he's currently limited to left field and figures to lose athleticism in his late-20s, so he'll need to rake at each level of the minors to maintain his prospect value.