Brandon Eisert News: Opening Wednesday's contest

Eisert will serve as the White Sox's opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers lineup typically features two left-handed hitters (Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman) in the top four spots in the order, so the White Sox will likely have the left-handed Eisert work the opening frame or two before exiting the contest. Right-hander Sean Burke is slated to work in bulk relief behind Eisert.