Brandon Leibrandt News: Booted from big-league camp
The Yankees reassigned Leibrandt to minor-league camp Thursday.
Leibrandt was making a good case to be part of the Yankees' Opening Day bullpen with a 2.19 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 12.1 innings in spring training. However, the 32-year-old southpaw owns a 5.28 ERA through 15.1 career MLB innings, so the team will likely need to see him continue his hot stretch in the minors before giving him the call to New York.
