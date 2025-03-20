Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
Brandon Leibrandt headshot

Brandon Leibrandt News: Booted from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 12:43pm

The Yankees reassigned Leibrandt to minor-league camp Thursday.

Leibrandt was making a good case to be part of the Yankees' Opening Day bullpen with a 2.19 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 12.1 innings in spring training. However, the 32-year-old southpaw owns a 5.28 ERA through 15.1 career MLB innings, so the team will likely need to see him continue his hot stretch in the minors before giving him the call to New York.

Brandon Leibrandt
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now