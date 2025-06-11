Brandon Marsh Injury: Remains out Wednesday

Marsh (elbow) is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Cubs, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Marsh was lifted from Tuesday's game after hyperextending his left elbow on a slide. It's no surprise he's sitting out Wednesday's matinee, especially with a team off day looming Thursday. However, Marsh is expected to be available off the bench and should have a good shot to return to the lineup Friday versus the Blue Jays, per Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Johan Rojas will patrol center field and bat ninth for the Phillies on Wednesday.