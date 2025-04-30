Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Marsh Injury: Resuming rehab assignment Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Marsh (hamstring) will resume his rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Marsh suffered a cramp in his right hamstring at Lehigh Valley on Sunday, which is the same hamstring he strained that sent him to the 10-day injured list. However, after three days of rest, Marsh will play Thursday and Friday before being evaluated for a potential return to the Phillies' active roster.

