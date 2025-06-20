Brandon Marsh News: Continues to rake Friday

Marsh went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 10-2 win over the Mets.

It was the first three-hit game of the month by Marsh, who has now recorded at least one hit in 10 of his last 11 outings. The 27-year-old outfielder is hitting a torrid .441 (15-for-34) with five extra-base hits, four RBI, seven runs scored and one stolen base during that span. With Kyle Schwarber operating almost strictly as a designated hitter this season, Marsh has maintained a stable role in Philadelphia's outfield.