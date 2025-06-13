Brandon Marsh News: Good to go Friday
Marsh (elbow) is starting in center field and batting ninth Friday against the Blue Jays.
Marsh sat out Wednesday's contest after hyperextending his left elbow Tuesday, but he's ready to retake the field for Philadelphia after Thursday's team off day. The 27-year-old is off to a strong start in June, having gone 7-for-17 with three walks, a double and a stolen base in nine games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now