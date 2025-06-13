Menu
Brandon Marsh headshot

Brandon Marsh News: Good to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Marsh (elbow) is starting in center field and batting ninth Friday against the Blue Jays.

Marsh sat out Wednesday's contest after hyperextending his left elbow Tuesday, but he's ready to retake the field for Philadelphia after Thursday's team off day. The 27-year-old is off to a strong start in June, having gone 7-for-17 with three walks, a double and a stolen base in nine games.

Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
