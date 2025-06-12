Brandon Nimmo News: Homers again Thursday

Nimmo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.

Nimmo extended the Mets' lead to 4-0 in the fifth inning with a homer off Michael Soroka, his 13th of the year and third in two games. The 32-year-old Nimmo is certainly heating up at the plate -- he's gone 8-for-21 (.381) over his last five contests. He's slashing .241/.305/.452 with 37 RBI, 33 runs scored and four stolen bases across 266 plate appearances this year.