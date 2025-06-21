Brandon Nimmo News: Homers twice in win

Nimmo went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs and a walk in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Phillies.

Nimmo got the Mets on the board with a solo homer in the first inning and went deep again in the third. Over his past 10 games, the 32-year-old has notched five multi-hit efforts while tallying five home runs, seven RBI, seven runs scored and two steals. For the season, he's slashing .249/.312/.465 with 15 long balls, 41 RBI, 36 runs scored and six stolen bases across 301 plate appearances.