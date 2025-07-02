Brandon Nimmo News: Powers Mets in nightcap

Nimmo went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and a stolen base in a 7-3 win over the Brewers in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

After going 0-for-4 in the opening game, Nimmo provided the Mets with a much-needed spark in the nightcap, launching a grand slam off Jacob Misiorowski with two outs in the second inning to put the Mets ahead 4-0. The 32-year-old Nimmo has at least one hit in 12 of his last 14 games -- he's gone 17-for-53 (.321) in that span. Overall, Nimmo is batting .254 with a .771 OPS, 16 homers, 47 RBI, 38 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 341 plate appearances this season.