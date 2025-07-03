Brandon Pfaadt News: Allows four runs in loss

Pfaadt (8-6) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings to take the loss versus the Giants on Thursday.

Pfaadt had trouble against the top of the Giants' lineup, which was able to generate two runs in each of the first and third innings. This was Pfaadt's longest start since May 19 against the Dodgers and it also saw him rack up a season high in strikeouts, but he was outmatched by a complete-game performance from San Francisco starter Robbie Ray. Pfaadt is now at a 5.42 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 80:23 K:BB across 91.1 innings over 18 starts. He's lined up to make his next start on the road in San Diego.