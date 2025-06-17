Menu
Brandon Pfaadt News: Another solid outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 17, 2025

Pfaadt didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Toronto, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out three.

Pfaadt separated himself from a brutal two-start stretch he endured as the calendar flipped from May to June where he allowed eight runs in three-plus innings. He's surrendered just four runs in 10 innings over two starts since then to get back on track. The 26-year-old has a 5.38 ERA on the year, but he's got a much more palatable 3.86 ERA outside of the two bad outings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is slated to come at Coors Field this weekend.

Brandon Pfaadt
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
