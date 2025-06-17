Brandon Pfaadt News: Another solid outing

Pfaadt didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Toronto, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out three.

Pfaadt separated himself from a brutal two-start stretch he endured as the calendar flipped from May to June where he allowed eight runs in three-plus innings. He's surrendered just four runs in 10 innings over two starts since then to get back on track. The 26-year-old has a 5.38 ERA on the year, but he's got a much more palatable 3.86 ERA outside of the two bad outings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is slated to come at Coors Field this weekend.