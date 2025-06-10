Brandon Pfaadt News: Bounces back Tuesday

Pfaadt (8-4) allowed two runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out four over five-plus innings to earn the win over the Mariners on Tuesday.

Pfaadt had five scoreless innings on his ledger before allowing solo home runs to Randy Arozarena and Rowdy Tellez in the sixth. Even with the late fade, this was a massive improvement over Pfaadt's last two outings, in which he allowed a total of 14 runs over three innings. The right-hander is still at an ugly 5.37 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 55:18 K:BB through 70.1 innings over 14 starts this season. His next start is projected to be on the road versus the Blue Jays next week.