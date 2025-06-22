Brandon Pfaadt News: Fades late in loss

Pfaadt (8-5) yielded four runs on six hits and a walk over five innings Sunday, striking out seven and taking a loss against Colorado.

Pfaadt was sharp through four shutout frames, allowing only two runners to reach scoring position during that span. The Rockies then piled on four runs in the fifth frame, capped off by Mickey Moniak's three-run shot. Pfaadt has now thrown fewer than six innings in six consecutive outings; during that stretch, he's produced a brutal 9.51 ERA, raising his season mark to 5.49. He threw 54 of 81 pitches for strikes and forced 13 whiffs during Sunday's loss. Pfaadt is lined up to face the Marlins at home next weekend.