Brandon Sproat News: Rare strong outing for Syracuse

Sproat gave up two hits and three walks over six scoreless innings for Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday. He struck out six.

The 24-year-old right-hander tossed 78 pitches (51 strikes) in his best outing in nearly a month. Sproat has struggled with his consistency this season, and he's issued multiple walks in five of his last seven trips to the mound -- a stretch in which, even after Saturday's performance, he's posted a 4.88 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and poor 18:19 K:BB over 27.2 innings. The Mets' big-league rotation is in tatters with Kodai Senga (hamstring), Griffin Canning (Achilles) and Tylor Megill (elbow) all currently on the IL and Sean Manaea (elbow) not quite ready to make his 2025 debut, but Sproat doesn't appear ready to help.