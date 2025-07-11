Brandon Sproat News: Scoreless stretch at Triple-A

Sproat has not allowed a run over his last three starts for Triple-A Syracuse, registering an 18:5 K:BB while giving up seven hits in 18 innings over that stretch.

Sproat had pitched quite poorly at Triple-A prior to this three-start stretch. He hadn't struck out more than four batters in an outing since May 7 prior to fanning six in six scoreless innings June 28 and eight over five scoreless innings July 4. Nolan McLean has had better results than Sproat all season, even recently, as he's logged back-to-back 10-K starts, but Sproat has pitched his way back into the mix if the Mets need to summon a starting pitcher from Triple-A.