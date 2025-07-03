Brandon Walter News: Gives up five runs in no-decision

Walter did not factor into Thursday's decision against the Rockies, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out three across five innings. He did not issue a walk.

Walter entered Thursday's game with three quality starts over his last four outings, but he wasn't able to replicate that success in Colorado. He generated 13 whiffs on 91 pitches (62 strikes) but gave up at least one run in three of the five innings he pitched and avoided the loss only thanks to the run support he received from the Astros hitters. Walter is now at a 4.15 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 36:2 K:BB over 34.2 innings this season, and he's lined up to face the Guardians at home next week.