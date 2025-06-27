Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Woodruff headshot

Brandon Woodruff Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Woodruff (elbow/ankle/shoulder) will resume his rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff tossed a 60-pitch sim game Monday and has been given the green light to resume his rehab assignment, which was paused on two separate occasions due to ankle tendinitis and a right elbow contusion. The veteran right-hander has not pitched in a major-league game since undergoing shoulder surgery in October of 2023, but if all goes well Sunday, he could return to the Brewers' rotation next weekend against the Marlins.

Brandon Woodruff
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now