Brandon Woodruff Injury: Gets back on mound

Woodruff (elbow/ankle/shoulder) tossed a 25-pitch bullpen session Sunday and checked out fine physically, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Woodruff looks to be fully recovered at this point from his October 2023 shoulder surgery, but a couple of unrelated setbacks on the health front during his rehab assignment have delayed him from making his 2025 MLB debut. He was briefly shut down in mid-May after experiencing ankle tendinitis following his sixth rehab start, and after returning to action May 21, he made three more starts before exiting his most recent outing with Triple-A Nashville on June 3 when he was struck in his pitching elbow by a comebacker. Fortunately, Woodruff suffered nothing more than a contusion on the elbow, and after completing his side session Sunday, he acknowledged that the recent time off allowed him to clean up his pitching mechanics. According to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Woodruff is slated to throw another bullpen session of about 40 pitches Wednesday or Thursday before restarting his rehab assignment. He'll likely need to get stretched back out to around 80 pitches over the course of two or three starts in the minors before potentially returning from the 60-day injured list shortly before the All-Star break.