Brandon Woodruff Injury: Inching closer to 2025 debut

Woodruff (elbow/ankle/shoulder) completed a 60-pitch sim game Monday and will go on a rehab assignment later this week, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Woodruff is in the final stages of his recovery from shoulder surgery in October of 2023, but he has suffered setbacks with ankle tendinitis and a right elbow contusion, both of which interrupted his rehab assignment. The aim is for Woodruff to toss about 80 pitches in his next rehab outing, and if all goes well, the 32-year-old could be activated off the 60-day IL and be inserted back into the Brewers' rotation prior to the All-Star break.