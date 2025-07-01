Brandon Woodruff Injury: Ready for return to big leagues

Woodruff (elbow) has completed his rehab assignment and is expected to be activated from the injured list to start this weekend against the Marlins, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After a tumultuous rehab from shoulder surgery late in 2023, Woodruff is finally ready to make his return to the big-league mound for Milwaukee. The 32-year-old threw 80 pitches over 3.2 frames during his final rehab outing with Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, so he shouldn't have any major workload limitations in his first start. However, the Brewers are likely to remain cautious with the right-hander in his first MLB start since September of 2023.